President Biden said Wednesday the House GOP majority’s inability to elect a speaker is embarrassing and probably has the rest of the world confused.

“That’s not my problem,” Mr. Biden said as he departed the White House for a trip to Kentucky. “I just think it’s a little embarrassing it’s taking so long in the way they’re dealing with one another.”

He added, “It’s not a good look; it’s not a good thing. It’s the United States of America, and I hope they get their act together.”

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to get sufficient votes to become speaker in three successive ballots Tuesday, paralyzing the chamber and forcing the selection process into a second day.

Twenty Republicans refused to back Mr. McCarthy on the third ballot, forcing the Californian Republican to look for ways to sway votes or reduce the threshold for winning by getting some Republicans to vote “present.”

Former President Donald Trump reprised his support for Mr. McCarthy on Wednesday, saying the GOP must rally around him and snatch a victory over Democrats.

Asked about the impact of the stalemate on the country, Mr. Biden raised his hands in a we’ll-have-to-see form of gesture.

Mr. Biden is contrasting the GOP chaos with a victory lap over his bipartisan infrastructure bill from last year. He will meet with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a notable display of cross-party cooperation to promote bridge projects that will be funded by the 2021 infrastructure package.

“What I’m focused on is getting things done,” Mr. Biden said. “We passed an enormous bill.”

