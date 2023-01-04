Donald Trump Jr. has signed a seven-figure podcasting deal with Rumble Inc. in a notable move for the video platform that is a rival to YouTube.

Under the deal, Rumble will host a podcast called “Triggered with Don Jr.,” which will air twice per week starting Jan. 23.

Mr. Trump joined Rumble, a user-generated video platform, in 2021 and has 1 million subscribers.

The podcast will feature Mr. Trump’s views and guests.

The show will be available on Rumble’s subscription platform, known as Locals, and Mr. Trump will take questions from viewers.

Based in Toronto, Rumble is among a number of platforms that have cropped up in recent years to serve as an alternative to major platforms that conservatives describe as “Big Tech.”

“While other Big Tech companies are focused on censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators — all over the political spectrum — are now joining them,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump’s father, former President Donald Trump, launched Truth Social after he was kicked off Twitter following the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rumble went public as a listed company, or $RUM, on the Nasdaq exchange last year.

“We create technologies that are immune to cancel culture. Because everyone benefits when we have access to more ideas, diverse opinions, and dialogue,” founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski said on the Rumble website. “Join us. We are on a mission to protect a free and open internet.”

