The House’s Office of the Chief Administrative Officer has said it bore responsibility for erroneously putting out an erroneous press release announcing the swearing-in of Rep.-elect George Santos.

Mr. Santos, an accused serial liar whose under fire for misrepresenting most of his life story to Long Island voters, was accused of lying again when the press release was distributed.

But the CAO said it had accidentally released statements for freshmen offices when none of the House members had been sworn in for the 118th Congress. GOP infighting blocked the speaker election, which stopped all congressional business from proceeding, including the swearing-in of members.



“Per our standard practice at the beginning of a new Congress, CAO pre-loaded swearing-in statements for freshmen members’ websites. CAO has now corrected the error and we regret any confusion it caused,” the office said in a statement.

Mr. Santos, who has admitted to embellishing most of his background and history, was the center of attention again when the erroneous press release prompted accusations that he was committing another lie.

“George Santos told his first lie of the New Year, falsely claiming to have been sworn in as a Congressman by the Speaker of the House on January 3rd. The House has no Speaker, and no Congressman has been sworn in,” tweeted Rep. Ritchie Torres, New York Democrat.

Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” mocked the new member: “He sat alone in the chamber and announced on social media that he was sworn in yesterday. Wow.”

Several others in the news business also tweeted accusations that Mr. Santos had extended his lying streak.

“George Santos posts press release on official House website citing having taken the oath & being sworn in today. No members were sworn in today. There is no Speaker of the House,” tweeted Jesse Rodriguez, a booking producer for MSNBC.

The Washington Post ran an article headlined: “George Santos wrongly announced he was sworn in. He wasn’t the only one.”

The fact-checking website, Snopes, also ran a fact-check on Mr. Santos’s claim.

Mr. Santos faces a challenging start to a congressional career. There have been suggestions that he should step down.

Mr. Santos is accused of lying about being Jewish, where he attended school, and his mother’s cause of death, as well as his places of employment.

The congressman has made no indication that he plans to resign, asserting that only the voters could throw him out in two years.

Mr. Santos, who will be the GOP’s sole gay member, will represent New York’s 3rd district on Long Island.

