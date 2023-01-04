The FBI said Wednesday it will offer up to $500,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs near Republican and Democratic party offices in Washington on the night before the Capitol protest in January 2021.

The Washington Field Office said it’s trying to pry loose new information two years into the investigation. Previously, the FBI offered $100,000 for valuable data.

“With the significantly increased reward, we urge those who may have previously hesitated to contact us — or who may not have realized they had important information — to review the information on our website and come forward with anything relevant,” said David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office. “Despite the unprecedented volume of data review involved in this case, the FBI and our partners continue to work relentlessly to bring the perpetrator of these dangerous attempted attacks to justice.”

A suspect wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt, pants and sneakers was captured by surveillance photos before placing the pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee site on First Street and the Democratic National Committee building on South Capitol Street between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021.

The devices did not detonate, though authorities described them as “viable” bombs that could have harmed bystanders. Also, the suspect may still pose a danger “to the public or themselves,” the FBI said.

The incident was a side plot to the chaos around the Jan. 6 protest by citizens angry over what they perceived as a stolen 2020 presidential election. Many breached the Capitol while Congress was trying to certify Electoral College votes and declare Joe Biden the winner.

The FBI said it hopes the increased reward will spur people to look at its “Seeking Information” web page to scrutinize the suspect and circumstances around the case.

“We note that many of the components used to build the pipe bombs were widely available for purchase in-store and online. Some of the components used to construct these devices include 1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, end caps, kitchen timers, wires, metal clips and homemade black powder,” the reward page says. “While additional details cannot be released in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, the FBI strongly encourages the public to come forward with any relevant information.”

