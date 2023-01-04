Republicans have been unable to resolve an internal division that has prevented them from electing a House speaker despite five rounds of voting, rejecting House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy yet again.

Neither side is budgeting as a sixth round of votes got underway on Wednesday.

“It’s Groundhog Day — again,” Rep.-elect Kat Cammack, a Florida Republican, said, nominating Mr. McCarthy a sixth time for speaker.

Mr. McCarthy of California headed to a sixth ballot and likely another defeat Wednesday afternoon at the hands of 20 conservative Republicans who want significant changes to the House rules or a different lawmaker to sit in the speaker’s chair.

House Republicans floundered a second day in a row in as they sought to officially take over the House majority. The inconclusive votes have prevented lawmakers from taking the oath of office and have halted all other organizing necessary for launching the legislative session.

Mr. McCarthy pledged to keep fighting for the 218 votes needed to win the gavel, while his 20 Republican opponents have stayed united against him and have picked up a tentative vote from Rep.-elect Victoria Spartz, of Indiana, who backed Mr. McCarthy on Tuesday, voted “present” on Wednesday.

Rep.-elect Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, warned on CNN that Mr. McCarthy was running out of time to cut a deal that would finally conclude the voting.

“At some point people have to realize that we’ve got to choose a speaker and move forward,” Mr. Buck said. “The American people sent us here to get the work done.”

The anti-McCarthy Republicans want Mr. McCarthy to agree to significant changes to the House rules and they want a larger say in the party’s legislative agenda.

The changes to House rules that they are demanding would significantly weaken the speakership, including making it easier for lawmakers to eject a speaker.

They also want promises for a chance to vote on a Republican agenda that includes term limits for members of Congress, a balanced budget act, a bill to end income taxes and replace them with a sales tax, and legislation advancing their favored strategy to secure the southern border. The lawmakers want a new rule to ensure a minimum of 72 hours is provided to review legislation ahead of a vote, and they want an end to rushed consideration of massive government spending bills that have contributed to inflation and a soaring debt and deficit.

