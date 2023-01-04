House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday failed in a sixth roll-call vote to get to 218 votes needed to become speaker.

The California Republican got 201 votes on the second day of balloting, with no indication the 20 defectors will relent.

After the vote, the House adjourned until 8 p.m.

Mr. McCarthy and his broad group of allies are scrambling to figure out how to sway the right-wing factions of his party to support him.

On the sixth ballot for speaker, the 20 anti-McCarthy Republicans voted for Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida. Mr. Donalds was among them.

Democrats have voted unanimously for their party leader Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries of New York on every ballot.

The anti-McCarthy Republicans want Mr. McCarthy to agree to significant changes to the House rules and they want a larger say in the party’s legislative agenda.

The changes to House rules that they are demanding would significantly weaken the speakership, including making it easier for lawmakers to eject a speaker.

They also want promises for a chance to vote on a Republican agenda that includes term limits for members of Congress, a balanced budget act, a bill to end income taxes and replace them with a sales tax, and legislation advancing their favored strategy to secure the southern border. The lawmakers want a new rule to ensure a minimum of 72 hours is provided to review legislation ahead of a vote, and they want an end to rushed consideration of massive government spending bills that have contributed to inflation and a soaring debt and deficit.

