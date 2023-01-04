House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said he’s sticking to his original strategy for becoming speaker, despite failing to secure the needed 218 votes three times Tuesday.

Walking into the Capitol Wednesday, the California Republican told reporters he aims to use “the same game plan as yesterday.” He then went to the designated speaker’s office.

Mr. McCarthy secured only 202 votes for speaker before Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida switched his vote to Rep. Jim Jordan on the third ballot, prompting Mr. McCarthy’s numbers to diminish to 201.

He faces at least 20 defectors who have accused him of being too close to the establishment and not conservative enough to lead the party.

None of the members who voted no on Mr. McCarthy have indicated they’ll change their vote Wednesday.

