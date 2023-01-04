Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz ripped former President Donald Trump’s decision to back House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy as “sad,” breaking with him over the contentious speaker’s battle.

The Florida Republican, who is among Mr. Trump’s fiercest allies on Capitol Hill, tweeted, “Supporting McCarthy is the worst Human Resources decision President Trump has ever made. Sad!”

Mr. Gaetz’s comments follow a reiterated statement by Mr. Trump on Wednesday that called on House Republicans to unify for Mr. McCarthy.

“It’s now time for all of our great Republican House members to vote for Kevin, close the deal, take the victory, and watch crazy Nancy Pelosi fly back home to a very broken California, the only speaker in U.S. history to have lost the ‘House’ twice,” Mr. Trump said on his social media site, Truth Social.

Mr. Gaetz is one of Mr. McCarthy’s leading defectors and has indicated no way of changing his mind against him.

The lawmaker nominated and voted for Ohio Rep.-elect Jim Jordan on Tuesday.

