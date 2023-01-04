The majority of Republican voters say party leadership was ineffective in the midterm election cycle and nearly three-quarters of them would like to replace Ronna McDaniel as leader of the Republican National Committee, according to a new poll.

The Convention of States Action, working with the Trafalgar Group polling firm, found 73.5% of Republicans say the party should elect someone new to lead the RNC while just shy of 6% would like to stick with Ms. McDaneil. The rest are not sure.

GOP voters weighed in following a midterm season in which Republicans picked up a slim majority in the House but failed to produce the “red wave” they had anticipated, given President Biden’s low approval ratings. Republicans fared poorly in Senate races after candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia fell short.

The narrow House GOP majority is off to a rough start. Republicans were unable to rally behind GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as the speaker, forcing the balloting to extend into a second day and paralyzing the chamber.

Two-thirds of voters said the RNC was not effective during the midterm season, according to Trafalgar, and nearly 63% said the “Republican Party and its congressional leadership” were ineffective in getting Republicans elected in November.

“Republican voters are furious about the failure of their party to deliver results in 2022 — especially given the disastrous mismanagement of the country by the Biden administration and their allies in Congress,” said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States. “Voters believe the only way to hold the GOP accountable for its failures is to make way for new leadership.”

The release of the poll coincided with Mr. McCarthy’s struggles on the House floor but focused on Ms. McDaniel, who is facing challengers ahead of a vote on RNC leadership later this month.

California RNC Chairwoman Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have jumped into the race for RNC chair.

Pollsters said the lackluster midterm results mean GOP donors will be less generous.

According to the new survey, 44% of Republican voters say they are less willing to donate money to the party or GOP candidates after the results of the 2022 elections, while about 13% of Republican voters say they are more willing to donate money to the party.

“Grassroots activists have known for a long time that GOP leadership in Congress and at the RNC aren’t focused on fighting for conservative principles, or even winning a majority, but rather keeping themselves in power and funding the permanent political consultant class,” Mr. Meckler said. “Ultimately, we need to stop playing Washington’s game by Washington’s rules.”

The Washington Times has reached out to the RNC for comment on the survey, which was conducted among 1,078 Republican voters Dec. 17-21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

