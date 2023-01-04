Former President Donald Trump didn’t move the needle at all Wednesday by renewing his call for House Republicans to elect Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Mr. Trump warned an anti-McCarthy faction of 20 lawmakers that they were risking an “embarrassing defeat” and were playing a “dangerous game” by repeatedly voting against Mr. McCarthy.

But hours later, the fourth balloting for speaker ended with Mr. McCarthy falling short again. He received 201 votes, one less than he had garnered on Tuesday before Mr. Trump reminded lawmakers of his endorsement.

The former president had first endorsed Mr. McCarthy in mid-December.

Mr. McCarthy needs 218 votes, or a majority of lawmakers voting, to win the speakership.

All the lawmakers who voted against Mr. McCarthy have long been closely allied with Mr. Trump.

Among the Trump allies who didn’t heed Mr. Trump’s call on Wednesday was Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz of Florida, who called the former president’s effort “sad!”

“Supporting McCarthy is the worst Human Resources decision President Trump has ever made,” Mr. Gaetz tweeted.

Reps.-elect Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Michael Cloud of Texas also were among those lawmakers whose minds weren’t changed by Mr. Trump.

The former president told GOP lawmakers that if they wanted to attack another Republican, they should target Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who was appearing in his home state with President Biden on Wednesday to trumpet last year’s bipartisan infrastructure deal.

“If Republicans are going to fight, we ought to be fighting Mitch McConnell” and his “China-loving” wife, former Trump Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the former president posted on his Truth Social platform.

“The harm they have done to the Republican Party is incalculable,” Mr. Trump said of the couple.

— Mica Soellner and Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.