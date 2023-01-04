Despite higher fines implemented for travelers trying to go through airport security with guns, two Virginia men were stopped at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the past week with firearms in their carry-on luggage.

The new maximum fine for travelers violating Transportation Security Administration rules about transporting firearms is $14,950, implemented in December after a record-breaking amount of firearms were stopped at airport security checkpoints in 2022.

On New Year’s Sunday, an Alexandria man came to the checkpoint at Reagan with a folded semi-automatic 9mm rifle in his bag, loaded with 20 bullets. Three magazines total were found, containing 56 bullets overall, according to the TSA.

The man informed officials that his gun bag is similar to another backpack he uses, causing the mixup. The firearm was confiscated and the man was written up.

“This was no way to start the new year. Immediately following a record-setting year for firearms at TSA checkpoints, we have this one. Gun enthusiasts with range bags similar to carry-ons need to be especially mindful,” said John Busch, TSA Federal Security Director for Reagan National.

On Wednesday morning, a Gainesville, Virginia, man attempted to go through the checkpoint with a 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets. The gun was confiscated and the forgetful flier written up.

“It is only the fourth day of 2023 and already our officers have prevented two individuals from bringing loaded guns through the security checkpoint and onto their flights. Let’s hope that the frequency level of people bringing guns to our checkpoints does not continue this new year,” Mr. Busch said.