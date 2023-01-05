Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger is joining CNN as a senior political commentator, the network announced, giving the Illinois Republican and vocal critic of former President Donald Trump a cable news platform.

Mr. Kinzinger, who served six terms before calling it quits amid pushback from his own party, was one of two Republicans to serve on the House select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The network this week pointed to his depth of Capitol Hill experience and role in the Air Force during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Mr. Kinzinger was a frequent guest on CNN. He frequently chided fellow Republicans over the Jan. 6 assault and their loyalty to Mr. Trump, saying the former president was leading the GOP astray.

The former congressman was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Mr. Trump over the Capitol attack.

“Had I known that standing up for truth would cost me my job, friendships, and even my personal security, I would, without hesitation, do it all over again. I can rest easy at night knowing that I fulfilled my oath to the office. I know many in this institution cannot do the same,” Mr. Kinzinger said in a farewell speech from the House floor.

He will join the roster of former Washington denizens who have parlayed their political experience into jobs at major news outlets.

Among others, former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is a contributor to Fox News, and former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki works for MSNBC.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as communications director in the Trump White House, is a co-host on ABC’s “The View.”

