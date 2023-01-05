Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania revealed Thursday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and will undergo surgery in the coming months.

The Democrat, one of several senators who is up for reelection in 2024 in a battleground state, said in a statement he expects to make a full recovery while continuing to carry out his duties.

“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family,” Mr. Casey said in a statement. “In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.”

Mr. Casey, 62, is serving his third term as senator. He did not address his reelection plans.

The news came just hours after longtime Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow said she would not seek reelection in 2024 after serving more than 25 years in Congress, complicating Democrats’ path to keeping their one-seat majority in the chamber. Senate Democrats and independents who caucus with the party hold 23 of the 33 seats that will be up for reelection in the 2024 election cycle, while Republicans need to defend just 10 seats.

Republicans have their sights set on ousting Mr. Casey after Democrat John Fetterman bested GOP challenger Mehmet Oz in last year’s contentious open Pennsylvania Senate race to succeed retiring Republican Pat Toomey.

