Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries made it clear the Republicans’ trouble with splits on the House speaker is their problem, and theirs alone.

The New York Democrat said his party is not considering starting negotiations to relieve the stalemate for House speaker, which is preventing all House members from being sworn in.

“The answer is no. At the end of the day, all we are asking Republicans to do is to figure out a way for themselves to organize, so Congress can get together and do the business of the American people,” Mr. Jeffries said at his weekly press conference Thursday.

Asked about a timeline of when Democrats may consider helping, Mr. Jeffries did not give a date, instead saying they were “ready and willing” to begin their work.

“We’ll discuss the way forward, but I expect that we are going to remain unified, resilient and strong on behalf of the emergency,” Mr. Jeffries said.

The new leader mirrors the words of his predecessor, Rep.-elect Nancy Pelosi, who refuted that the GOP’s infighting over electing Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker should not be put on Democrats.

“This is a problem of their own making. This is called leadership. They should be able to work it out. Don’t put this at the Democrats’ doorstep,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Mr. McCarthy has not been able to move a single defector in six ballots of voting, even losing support as time wears on.

The House was expected to continue voting Thursday for a speaker, which could lead into the weekend.

