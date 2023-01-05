Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has landed a new job as a professor and presidential fellow at Columbia University, the school announced on Thursday.

Mrs. Clinton’s teachings will focus on international affairs for Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs. She will also serve as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Affairs.

“I am honored to join Columbia University, and the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia World Projects,” Clinton said.

She said she looked forward to educating the “next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders.”

Columbia University President Lee Bollinger lauded Mrs. Clinton’s long career in public service when he announced her role at the Ivy League school.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” he said.

Mrs. Clinton’s work in the classroom will start with the fall semester.

