Liberal Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar mocked Republicans’ failed efforts to elect Kevin McCarthy speaker Thursday by posting an image of a murder.

Ms. Omar, Minnesota Democrat, tweeted a photo of actor Joe Pesci in a famous scene from the movie “GoodFellas” in which he walks into a room expecting to become a Mafia “made man” unaware that the mobsters behind him are about to shoot him in the head.

“Kevin McCarthy walking into the new Congress with a fresh majority,” Ms. Omar tweeted.

Kevin McCarthy walking into the new Congress with a fresh majority pic.twitter.com/Qfx2K7agk1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 5, 2023

The tweet came around the same time that Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, failed for the eighth time in three days to receive enough votes from his fellow Republicans to become speaker.

Critic Roger Ebert, in a TV segment calling “Goodfellas” the best film of 1990, said the scene of Mr. Pesci being killed was “the most chilling scene that Martin Scorsese has ever put on film.”

“All [Mr. Pesci’s character] says is ‘oh no.’ He realizes. He suddenly realizes,” Mr. Ebert said, that “his entire life has been a house of cards.”

— Victor Morton contributed to this article.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at [email protected].