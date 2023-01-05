President Biden on Thursday repeated one of his most frequently recurring gaffes when he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”

It is at least the sixth time Mr. Biden referred to Ms. Harris as the president.

The flub came during a White House speech on new border security measures that he said will crack down on illegal entry across the U.S.-Mexico border. Mr. Biden sought to highlight Ms. Harris’ efforts to address the root causes of the problem.

“President Harris led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving,” Mr. Biden said.

He made the same mistake in October when Mr. Biden wished his vice president a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to a great president,” he said during a White House event.

On May 13, Mr. Biden called Ms. Harris the president during remarks at the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit.

“The Indo-Pacific is an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, stable and prosperous, and resilient and secure. It’s what we’re all seeking. And that’s why I asked President Harris to travel to the region last August,” he said.

During a voting rights speech in Atlanta in January 2022, he also made the same flub.

“Last week, President Harris and I stood in the United States Capitol to observe one of those before and after moments in American history,” he said, referencing the Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump riot at the Capitol.

In December 2021, commencement speech at South Carolina State University, Mr. Biden also was confused about his vice president’s role.

While highlighting the success of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Mr. Biden said, “Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard [University] alum.”

During a COVID-19 vaccine rollout event at the White House in March 2021, Mr. Biden made the verbal flub once again.

“Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope,” he said.

That same month, he also called Ms. Harris the “first lady,” while speaking to reporters.

“We’ve had a little rearrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting COVID,” he said.

Mr. Biden was referring to Doug Emhoff, Ms. Harris’ husband, who had just tested positive for COVID-19.

