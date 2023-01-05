Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz has begun fundraising off his holdout against electing Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, putting Congress at a now three-day stalemate.

The Florida Republican sent out a fundraising text message, asking for donations to help “courageous conservatives” to change how Congress functions.

“Right now, I’m leading the fight on the House floor to elect a true conservative as Speaker of the House,” Mr. Gaetz’s text reads.

In a different text, he accuses Mr. McCarthy of waging an “endless war” against him over his resistance to support him for speaker.

“Kevin is owned by the lobbyists, and has sold himself to the swamp,” Mr. Gaetz said. “He’s standing in the way of a true MAGA majority.”

Mr. Gaetz is one of 20 holdouts who have prompted the House to vote 11 times this week for a House speaker with no result.

Mr. McCarthy and his allies are currently negotiating with the conservative faction over a concessions package to encourage them to drop their holdout and support Mr. McCarthy.

Several, however, indicated there is nothing Mr. McCarthy can do to earn their support.

Mr. McCarthy has only hit a high mark of 202 votes, but he needs 218 votes to get the gavel.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at [email protected].