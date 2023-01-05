Senior Republicans on Thursday said dithering on who will become House speaker is starting to become a national security risk.

Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said they remain committed to electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the speaker because he outlined a plan for countering China, investigating the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and holding the Biden administration “accountable.”

Yet Mr. McCarthy has struggled to get sufficient votes for the job because of a revolt within his party, falling short on six straight ballots and sending voting into a third day.

Some lawmakers are worried the delay will cripple Congress and its functions. New lawmakers haven’t been sworn in and Republicans fear a lack of resolution will become a danger to the country.

“The Biden administration is going unchecked and there is no oversight of the White House, State Department, Department of Defense, or the intelligence community. We cannot let personal politics place the safety and security of the United States at risk,” Mr. McCaul said.

House Republicans also want to enact the agenda they described to votes en route to winning a narrow majority.

They want to claw back tens of billions of dollars in IRS funding that was included in President Biden’s signature tax and climate legislation last year while clamping down on illegal immigrants who try to buy guns and grant legal protections to infants born alive.

Many Republicans are eager to investigate the Biden administration, but for now, they are stuck in neutral.

