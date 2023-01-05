An information technology contractor from Woodbridge was sentenced Wednesday for stealing tablets and laptops from the International Trade Association and the Library of Congress so he could resell them on eBay, the Justice Department announced.

Dennis Gamarra, 53, was sentenced to one year of probation including six months of home confinement. Gamarra also faces a forfeiture order for $56,960, and a restitution order for the same amount to the two agencies from which he stole.

Gamarra began his work as an information technology (IT) contractor at the ITA in October 2014, giving him access to Microsoft Surface tablets, each worth $1,370, issued to ITA employees. Gamarra stole at least one of these tablets before reselling the device or devices on eBay.

Starting in November 2019, Gamarra began work as an IT contractor with the Library of Congress. While working there, Gamarra stole and resold at least 29 Dell laptops, worth about $55,590 altogether.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at [email protected].