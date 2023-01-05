Soon after the mob engulfed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a tipster pointed the FBI to a TikTok video of the chaos that was taken from scaffolding inside an off-limits area of the grounds.

But it wasn’t until last July that agents finally obtained the identity of the TikTok account holder, tracing it back to Peter Michael Krill Jr. They matched up his wife’s phone number with cell site data to place the phone in the vicinity of the Capitol on Jan. 6, and combined with another tipster’s identification, swooped in and made an arrest in New Jersey on Dec. 15.

A day later, agents were in Maryland, arresting a man they’d identified as far back as Feb. 2, 2021, as “BOLO #132” — a photograph of a guy wearing orange ski goggles whom they say was in the vanguard of the invaders, using a pole to try to slash his way through the line of officers barricading the western entrance to the Capitol.

Agents say they pegged Scott Miller, whom they labeled a leader of the Proud Boys organization, as their guy after talking with two of the officers in November, nearly two years after the riots. One identified Mr. Miller by remembering the black gloves the accused man was allegedly wearing at the time.

Mr. Miller and Mr. Krill are the latest among more than 950 people arrested so far in connection with Jan. 6. Both were arrested last month, nearly two years after the riot.

Donald Trump has left office and the special congressional committee investigating the events of Jan 6 has shut down, but the Justice Department says it’s still pursuing leads it hopes will result in arrests, and consequences, for those who burst into the building that fateful day.

“We remain committed to ensuring accountability for those criminally responsible for the Jan. 6 assault on our democracy. And we remain committed to doing everything in our power to prevent this from ever happening again,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said this week in a statement cheering on his investigators and prosecutors.

The FBI’s Washington field office said it plans to stay on the case “in the months and years to come.” Its “Capitol violence” web page contains nearly 1,250 photos of still unidentified participants.

But the pace of work has raised questions about the Biden administration’s approach to the events of that day.

“Yes, there are some people that went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and did some bad things. There’s no denying it. But that is not the majority,” said Cynthia Hughes, founder of the Patriot Freedom Project, which assists Jan. 6 defendants. “They’re lumping everybody into the same basket and they want to create as much carnage as possible to send a message to Trump. … They’re using all these people to go after one person.”

The FBI has made more than 950 arrests, including nearly 200 charged with assaulting police.

Agents amassed a gigantic digital library of images from the Capitol that day, spanning nearly 4 million files. That includes more than 30,000 videos from police body cameras, surveillance cameras and footage gleaned from public sources.

The FBI said it would take nearly a year of continuous viewing for a single person to go through all of the videos.

Agents have also served search warrants to get phone location data of those in the vicinity of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

And they have pleaded with the public to finger neighbors, co-workers or relatives who they believe were part of the mob.

The FBI says it’s gotten hundreds of thousands of tips, and court documents show they have been instrumental in building many of the Jan. 6 cases.

The FBI didn’t say how much manpower it has devoted to the effort, but some members of Congress worry it’s too much. The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, last year released information from a bureau whistleblower who said agents were being moved off child sexual abuse investigations to pursue domestic terrorism cases, citing the events of Jan. 6.

Mr. Jordan said the FBI was trying to make domestic terrorism cases seem like an epidemic by citing arrests of Jan. 6 defendants in states spanning the country.

Mr. Garland, in his statement this week, acknowledged the effort, calling it “one of the largest, most complex, and most resource-intensive investigations in our history.”

“I am extremely grateful for the dedication, professionalism, and integrity with which they have done this work,” he said. “We have secured convictions for a wide range of criminal conduct on January 6 as well as in the days and weeks leading up to the attack. Our work is far from over.”

Among those convictions are some significant wins, including netting a 10-year sentence against a former New York City police officer who slashed at a police officer with a flagpole, then tried to yank off the officer’s helmet and gas mask.

And two leaders of the Oath Keepers organization have been convicted of seditious conspiracy for their effort to stockpile guns, ammunition and other supplies and to form “quick reaction force teams” to be ready for an assault on the Capitol.

More common, though, are cases like Jenny Cudd, who was charged with entering a restricted building, obstructing an official proceeding, disorderly conduct, parading or demonstrating at the Capitol, and aiding and abetting.

She pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building. Prosecutors demanded a 75-day jail sentence, but the judge gave her two months of probation and a $5,000 fine.

Her lawyer, Maria Medvin, had argued the Justice Department was far harsher in its treatment of the Jan. 6 cases than other similar incidents.

She pointed to protests surrounding the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh in 2018, when demonstrators flooded one of the Senate office buildings and disrupted the hearing.

Just one protester was charged federally, and that was with only a minor misdemeanor, despite pushing a chair into another attendee and resisting his ouster, forcing officers to carry him out by arms and legs.

Ms. Medvin said more than a thousand other Kavanaugh protesters were charged with local District of Columbia violations that more closely matched the behavior of rank-and-file Jan. 6 attendees — yet the Jan. 6 cases were slapped with federal felony charges.

“The only difference between the nonviolent January 6 protesters and the nonviolent Kavanaugh protestors is politics. Ms. Cudd entered amid a crowd of Trump supporters,” Mr. Medvin argued in a sentencing memorandum for Ms. Cudd.

Another comparison is the weeks-long attack on police and the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, in the summer of 2020. Protesters blinded officers with lasers, battered police with hammers, bats and bottles, and tried to ignite fires using Molotov cocktails.

Defendants in the Portland cases saw more leniency, with the feds regularly accepting deals that dropped charges as long as someone completed community service.

One man who fired a gun at the courthouse on the evening of Jan. 8, 2021 — two days after the Capitol riots in D.C. — escaped without a prison sentence, earning five years’ probation.

And it doesn’t appear that federal agents are spending much time trying to track down any more perpetrators. The last charges stemming from Oregon’s riots were announced in early June 2021 — more than 18 months ago.

One federal judge called the disparity between Portland and Jan. 6 “troubling,” saying that “rarely has the Government show so little interest in vigorously prosecuting those who attack federal officers.”

But Judge Trevor McFadden also said there were important differences, too: The Portland protesters attacked an empty building at night, while the Jan. 6 mob assaulted a building in the middle of counting Electoral College votes. And the Portland rioters were largely unsuccessful in breaching the courthouse, while the Jan. 6 rioters forced the vice president to flee for his life through the halls of the Senate.

