The big news at the border is Mr. Biden saying it is finally time to do something about the immigration chaos. He revealed a new approach on Thursday, coupling a massive new path for some migrants while promising Trump-style expulsions and blockades to stop those who refuse to use his new avenues of entry. “This is a hard one to deal with, but we have to deal with it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the departing Arizona attorney general says the situation at the southern U.S. border is deteriorating to a historic low. “Since Joe Biden took office he essentially decriminalized and incentivized people breaking the law and coming over here,” Mark Brnovich, a Republican who is term-limited, said in an interview with The Washington Times.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that handles legal immigration requests, plans to raise fees on immigrants and the families and companies seeking to sponsor them. The agency said it needs to haul in nearly $2 billion per year to keep up with its workload.

ICE deported only 28 military veterans in the last three years, meaning the oustings do not amount to the epidemic that some of the agency’s critics have claimed. Few illegal immigrants reach military service to begin with, and veterans are rarely ousted as immigrants unless they amass a criminal record, Mr. Dinan reports. Still, Democrats are pushing legislation that would give veterans facing deportation a chance to apply for enhanced status while awaiting removal.