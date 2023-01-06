Republican infighting that has frozen the U.S. House in a state of limbo all week eased significantly Friday when Republican leader Kevin McCarthy picked up new support from key conservative holdouts in his bid for House speaker.

Thirteen lawmakers who had previously voted against Mr. McCarthy flipped their votes in favor of him when the House convened Friday and the clerk called the 12th ballot for speaker in four days. An additional lawmaker who had voted “present,” Rep.-elect Victoria Spartz of Indiana, also shifted her vote to Mr. McCarthy.

The shift breaks a three-day stalemate but still leaves Mr. McCarthy short of the majority of votes he needs to win the speaker’s gavel. More talks are expected Friday in a bid to win over at least three of the remaining holdouts to provide him a winning vote.

While the GOP is still stuck, Friday’s vote for the first time gave Mr. McCarthy more floor votes than Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, who has won the vote of every House lawmaker in his party on all ballots.

Mr. McCarthy won 213 votes, losing seven votes to Rep.-elect Jim Jordan, of Ohio and Republican Study Committee Chairman Keven Hern of Oklahoma, who both backed Mr. McCarthy.

The shift comes after Mr. McCarthy Thursday night offered a list of concessions that had been sought by the holdouts, including the reinstatement rule that allows any lawmaker to call up a vote to eject a speaker mid-congress and a promise to put members of the conservative faction on the powerful Rules Committee and others important panels.

The GOP side of the chamber erupted in cheers as one after another prominent holdout finally ended their opposition and cast their vote for Mr. McCarthy.

“We are making progress — McCarthy,” Rep.-elect Keith Self, a Texas Republican, announced as he cast his vote on the House floor to a standing ovation.

“We are at a turning point,” Rep.-elect Scott Perry, a key holdout and head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said on Twitter after voting for Mr. McCarthy. “I’ve negotiated in good faith, with one purpose, to restore the People’s House back to it’s rightful owners. The framework for an agreement is in place, so in a good-faith effort, I voted to restore the People’s House by voting for @gopleader.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at [email protected]. • Kerry Picket can be reached at [email protected]. • Mica Soellner can be reached at [email protected].