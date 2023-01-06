John R. Bolton, a longtime GOP fixture and former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, told a British network on Friday he plans to run for president in 2024 to oppose his former boss.

“I would get in to win the nomination and I would do it primarily on the basis that we need a much stronger foreign policy,” Mr. Bolton told “Good Morning Britain.” “I think it’s important that it’s understood not just in Moscow, but it’s understood in places like Beijing, that unprovoked aggression against your neighbors is not something the United States and its allies will tolerate.”

So far, Mr. Trump is the only declared candidate in the GOP primary for 2024, though some Republicans question whether his clout has waned. He endorsed Rep. Kevin McCarthy for House speaker, only for it to make no difference on the ballots this week.

“I think Trump’s support within the party itself is in terminal decline,” Mr. Bolton said. “I wouldn’t run as a vanity candidate. If I didn’t think I could run seriously then I wouldn’t get in the race.”

Mr. Bolton’s comments to the British network follow a December interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in which he said he was considering a run. He cited Mr. Trump’s assertion that parts of the Constitution could be suspended to take another look at the 2020 election results.

“You can’t simply say, ‘I support the Constitution.’ You have to say, ‘I would oppose people who undercut it,’” Mr. Bolton said at the time.

Mr. Bolton has served in various roles in Republican administrations for decades. He is known for his aggressive foreign policy stances, including his support for the Iraq War under President George W. Bush.

Mr. Bolton served as Mr. Trump’s national security adviser from early 2018 to late 2019. He was ousted amid disagreements over Middle East policy.

Since their nasty divorce, Mr. Bolton has been a frequent critic of Mr. Trump and characterized him as unfit for office.

President Biden, 80, hasn’t confirmed whether he plans to run for reelection.

The GOP field is still taking shape. Mr. Trump says he will defy the odds and spur the movement that brought him victory in 2016, though many are eyeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential GOP front-runner, should he decide to run.

