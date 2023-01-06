A Russian nuclear submarine capable of launching the country’s hypersonic missile will enter naval service within three years, defense ministry officials said Thursday.

The Yasen-class submarine will be the first regular carrier of the Zircon, Russia’s advanced hypersonic cruise missile, according to the country’s official TASS news agency.

“The Perm submarine with Tskirkons [missiles] is planned to enter service with the Navy in 2026. Prior to that, the submarine will undergo trials in late 2024 or early 2025,” a Russian defense ministry official told TASS.

Hypersonic missiles are capable of maneuvering while flying faster than sound. In the past, Russian officials have claimed their Zircon missiles could accelerate to Mach 9, more than 6,900 miles per hour.

The Russian Navy conducted test launches of its Zircon missiles from a submarine in October 2022, TASS reported.

At least six similar submarines are now being constructed at shipyards in Russia, officials said.

