Two child sex offenders were taken into custody while crossing into Texas over the holiday season, border authorities said Thursday.

U.S. Border Patrol said that agents arrested both ex-cons in the Del Rio section of the U.S.’ southern border with Mexico.

The first was arrested on Dec. 28 when agents took Guatemalan national Mario Alberto Garcia-Mejia into custody.

A records check revealed that Garcia-Mejia, 28, was twice convicted for felony sex abuse of a minor in California in 2021. He was sentenced to four days confinement and 36 months probation for the first offense, and he was given 180 days confinement and 36 months probation for the second offense.

On Dec. 29, agents in Bracketville, Texas, arrested Klever Yunga-Pando among a group of four people trying to avoid border authorities on a local ranch.

Agents discovered that the 43-year-old Ecuadorian national was convicted of first contact with an individual under 11 years old and acting in a manner to injure a child under 17 in New York in 2021.

Yunga-Pando was sentenced to 364 days confinement, three years supervised release and a two-year protective order. He was most recently deported in 2021.

