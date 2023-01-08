A former FBI agent says an anonymous Facebook account’s eerily accurate speculations about the Idaho slayings may have been posted by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

An account named “Pappa Rodger” made predictions about the murder investigation in a public Facebook group well in advance of those details becoming public, said retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, prompting her to consider that Mr. Kohberger could have been the account owner.

I have followed #papparodger comments with intrigue. This comment was of particular interest after the release of the PCA. The comments just seem to hit home…#BryanChristopherKohberger #Idaho4suspect #moscowhomicide pic.twitter.com/gXABsTnGVZ — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) January 7, 2023

The comment in question was posted Nov. 30, when Pappa Rodger wrote: “Of the evidence released, the murder weapon has been consistent as a large fixed-blade knife. This leads me to believe they found the sheath. This evidence was released prior to autopsies.”

It wasn’t widely reported that police had found a sheath at the scene of the crime until the affidavit was released Thursday, Jan. 5. A DNA sample found on the button of the sheath was used by police in Moscow, Idaho, to solidify their case against Mr. Kohberger.

Ms. Coffindaffer backed her hunch that Pappa Rodger was Mr. Kohberger by pointing out the suspect’s sloppy way of carrying out the crime.

He drove his own car, carried his phone, and didn’t Clip in his sheath tight enough, so I do believe he could leave a digital trail. He was a hot mess. Intelligence w/no common sense equals a criminal bound to be caught.#bryankohburger #moscowhomicide — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) January 7, 2023

The affidavit also said that Mr. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, used Reddit to issue a survey in which respondents were asked to provide information to “understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision making when committing a crime.”

Mr. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania and accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, at their off-campus home near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13.

He was extradited to Idaho and booked at the Latah County jail on Wednesday. The suspect was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary at his initial court hearing Thursday. Mr. Kohberger did not enter a plea at the hearing.

He will have a status hearing before the court Jan. 12.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at [email protected].