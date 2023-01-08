D.C. police said a man shot and killed a teenager in Northeast early Saturday after he saw the teen trying to break into cars.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers found Karon Blake, 13, of Northeast, suffering from gunshot wounds when responding to a call in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation found that a resident heard noises and “observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” police said.

The man went outside while carrying his registered firearm and encountered Karon, police said. The two had an interaction, and the man then shot the teen.

A police spokesperson told WJLA-TV that a homeowner on the street performed CPR on the teen while waiting for police to arrive.

“When you hear of a child who is 13-years-old dying over trying to take somebody’s car or trying to break into somebody’s car, it’s very, very sad. He didn’t even have a chance to finish school,” a neighbor who asked not to be identified told the station. “It’s very, very sad that we live in a world that’s just been taken over by people that have guns, and young people are just breaking into cars.”

Police said it is working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia to review the case and determine if any criminal charges are forthcoming.

