A married couple in South Dakota was arrested last month and charged with making pornography with their child that was distributed online, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The U.S. attorney for South Dakota charged Timothy Scott White, 42, and Leslie Marie White, 24, both from Vale, with production of child pornography. The couple was arrested Dec. 19, and pleaded not guilty to the charges before a federal judge two days later.

Prosecutors said the Whites were arrested following an investigation that found they were “permitting or encouraging” their child to either engage in sexually explicit conduct, or to assist someone else in engaging in sexually explicit conduct, in order to create a visual depiction of the acts. The material was then posted online.

The attorney’s office said the criminal acts took place between Feb. 1 and the date of the couple’s arrest last month.

If convicted, the Whites each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Mr. White worked for the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service and the Piedmont Fire Department.

The couple’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 28.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at [email protected].