Russia’s unending war in Ukraine, North Korea’s expanding nuclear weapons threats and China’s increasing military moves toward Taiwan are among the complex global security challenges President Biden faces as he heads into the second half of his term in 2023.

National Security Team Leader Guy Taylor and military correspondent Ben Wolfgang assess the president’s record so far and outline the challenges ahead, noting consensus among analysts that the president had as many — if not more — foreign and national security failures as successes during his first two years in office. The list of fumbles included the flopped attempt at reviving the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal and the disastrous 2021 Afghanistan pullout.

Things are unlikely to get easier. U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan are already a flashpoint and appeared on course to sharpen further. Pentagon correspondent Mike Glenn dove into U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s revelation that a Chinese fighter pilot flew within 20 feet of a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance plane in mid-December, forcing the U.S. aircrew to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.