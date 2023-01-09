President Biden and the leaders of Canada and Mexico teed up a crucial North American summit on Monday by jointly condemning the violent attacks on Brazil’s “democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power.”

Mr. Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said they stand with Brazil and its democratic institutions after hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked offices in Brasilia.

“Our governments support the free will of the people of Brazil. We look forward to working with President Lula on delivering for our countries, the Western Hemisphere, and beyond,” the North American leaders said in a statement from the White House.

The attack in Brasilia unfolded one week after the inauguration of Lula da Silva, who defeated Mr. Bolsonaro in the fall. Mr. Bolsonaro ceded power and is spending time in Florida.

Yet his supporters trashed their country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential buildings in an attack that was eerily reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol in Washington by a mob stirred by President Donald Trump’s claims the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Bolsonaro supporters destroyed artwork and caused a sprinkler system to flood the congressional floors. Brazilian authorities have pledged to arrest and prosecute those responsible.

Mr. Biden, Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Lopez Obrador condemned the violence as they open a summit in Mexico City, taking place Monday and Tuesday.

Efforts to bolster their major trade alliance will be the focus of the meetings.

Mr. Biden is also expected to prod Mexican leaders over the flow of deadly fentanyl across the border.

