Just a couple of months after her access to Twitter was restored, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been locked out of her account.

This time, the Georgia Republican has been booted off the platform for a copyright violation.

Ms. Greene posted a tweet Monday morning showing her walking the halls of Congress to the beat of “Still D.R.E.,” a 1999 song by rap superstars Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

“It’s time to begin … and they can’t stop what’s coming,” she wrote in the tweet with the video.

That got Dr. Dre’s ire up.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, told TMZ.

The tweet in question now shows a copyright violation where the video once was, and Ms. Greene confirmed to TMZ that she’s been locked out, though the account has not been deleted and includes tweets from after the video posting.

She wasn’t backing down though and had a message for Dr. Dre.

“While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” she told TMZ in her statement.

