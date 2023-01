Lynnette Hardaway, the “Diamond” of the famed conservative duo Diamond and Silk, dies Monday, according to the pair’s official Twitter account.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!,” the account posted shortly after former President Donald Trump announced Ms. Hardaway’s death on his Truth Social platform.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.