A fire Saturday morning at an industrial warehouse in Fredericksburg, Virginia, damaged 19 vehicles, one of which was an all-terrain vehicle.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue did not specify the type of the 18 other vehicles damaged in the incident.

Stafford County firefighters were dispatched to the Banks Ford Parkway at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, with the address updated to the 00 block of Le Way Drive as they were driving to the scene. Upon arrival, they saw fire coming from the front of the single-story warehouse.

The flames would soon vent up through the roof as the firefighters began their response. The fire was briefly upgraded to a second alarm, but was ultimately fought back and extinguished in under an hour.

The warehouse had no occupants at the time of the blaze, and as such no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

