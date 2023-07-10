Three TSA agents in Miami were arrested last week on charges they were stealing from airport travelers passing through security, according to court documents.

Arrest affidavits obtained by local CBS affiliate WFOR-TV said that Josue Gonzalez, 20, Elizabeth Fuster, 22, and Labarrius Williams, 33, were taken into custody on Thursday.

The federal security director at Miami International Airport told local police that a rash of thefts was occurring at a particular checkpoint, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video seemed to show three uniformed, on-duty TSA officers conspiring to distract flyers and steal from them while the passengers went through the screening process.

Police said cameras in one instance captured Mr. Gonzalez, Ms. Fuster and Mr. Williams removing $600 from a passenger’s wallet.

Ms. Fuster and Mr. Gonzalez confessed in written statements at the TSA Command Center. Mr. Williams refused to speak with authorities.

All three were booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center in Miami-Dade County following their interview with police. Jail records show that none of them are currently behind bars.

