President Biden and King Charles III urged private companies to do more to address climate change in developing nations during their first meeting Monday at Windsor Castle in England.

John Kerry, the president’s special envoy for climate, said during the discussion on global warming that the high-level meeting included “philanthropists and investors” who are concerned about climate change.

“The people here … represent literally trillions of dollars … and they are making decisions every single day about how to accelerate this [green energy] transition,” Mr. Kerry told the president and the king at the start of a climate-focused roundtable.

Among those in attendance were the heads of Bank of America, Prudential plc, BlackRock, Allianz, Lloyds of London, NatWest Group and the United Bank of Africa.

The king, who was crowned in May, is making the environment a significant part of his policy legacy and has long fought to protect wildlife and battle climate change. Mr. Biden signed a sweeping legislative package last year that includes nearly $375 billion in climate-related incentives.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the president has “huge respect” for the king’s commitment to the climate issue in particular. He said Charles has been a “clarion voice” on climate and “someone who’s mobilized action and effort.”

“So the president comes at this with enormous goodwill,” Mr. Sullivan told reporters Sunday as the president flew to London on his way to a NATO summit in Lithuania later this week.

Mr. Biden’s visit included a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The White House said they “reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.”

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.