A popular youth soccer coach in Tennessee was arrested on child sex abuse charges after videos of the alleged crime were discovered by restaurant staff trying to return a lost phone, police said Sunday.

The Franklin Police Department charged Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, with rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said they have counted 10 victims so far and have identified two of them. Police anticipate more charges will be brought as they continue to review the evidence.

“During an immediate and tireless investigation, detectives found hundreds of disturbing videos and pictures on that phone,” police said in a statement. “In many of them, Campos recorded himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old.”

The videos were first observed when local restaurant workers found a phone left behind in the establishment. Employees looked through the phone to see if they could find out who the owner was when they came across “dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children,” police said.

Police said Mr. Campos, who has lived in Franklin for 20 years, frequented the Hill Estates and Glass Lane neighborhoods in the city. He also was a regular at school playgrounds where he tried to recruit children to play on his soccer team.

“After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them,” police said.

Authorities said the children were unconscious in the videos, so they may not realize that they were victimized.

