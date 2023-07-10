Harry Styles was the latest pop star to be hit by an object onstage when the British singer was struck in the face Saturday during a concert in Vienna, Austria.

Mr. Styles was seen walking on the stage when an unknown object was flung from the crowd and smacked him in his left eye, according to videos uploaded to social media.

The megastar paused as he winced in pain and covered his face. Mr. Styles has yet to comment on the incident.

Other artists who’ve been the target of flying objects in recent weeks include Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha and Drake, with the latter two having phones thrown at them. Rexha suffered a black eye and had to be rushed off stage when she was struck last month.

Fans have also assaulted artists on stage, such as Ava Max, who was slapped by an attendee mid-routine during a concert in Los Angeles weeks ago.

Even when it hasn’t been violent, fan behavior has been strange.

One concertgoer threw a bag of their mother’s ashes to singer Pink during a concert in London last month. The pop star briefly paused her set to tell the fan “I don’t know how I feel about this” before tossing the ashes back into the crowd.

Adele told a crowd at her Las Vegas residency earlier this month that people are “forgetting f—-ing show etiquette at the moment.” She then stated flat-out: “Stop throwing things at the artist.”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.