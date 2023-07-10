The two big U.S. lotteries haven’t seen a winner in almost three months, so Monday’s Powerball drawing was for $675 million — the kind of eye-popping jackpot that entices even casual lottery buyers.

The winning numbers were 2-24-34-53-58, with the Powerball being 13.

Powerball was last won April 19 and Mega Millions just the day before, and the next Mega Millions drawing Tuesday will be worth $480 million.

Powerball expanded to three nights a week in 2021, adding a Monday drawing to its Wednesday and Saturday games. Powerball said that the extra drawing would lead to “larger, faster-growing jackpots.”

Monday’s $675 million jackpot is not one of the 10 richest in U.S. history — that would require a jackpot of more than $731 million, a figure that could be reached this weekend.

Those 10 biggest jackpots, the champion being a $2.04 billion prize won last November, have all come since 2016.

If taken in a single lump sum of cash, as most recent big lottery winners have chosen to do, Monday’s $675 million prize would be worth $341 million. The larger, advertised amount is what the other option — a 29-year annuity — would be worth over its lifetime.

Federal taxes would quickly take almost 40% of that amount, with state taxes a possibility on top of that.

The $2 Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of a winning Powerball ticket are 1 in 292.2 million.

