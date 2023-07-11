An Amtrak train derailed Tuesday morning right outside of D.C.’s Union Station, according to authorities.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Services reported that the derailment took place around 9 a.m. inside a tunnel near the station’s entrance.

Two cars came off the tracks but remained upright, according to officials.

No injuries were reported, however, responders did take an Amtrak worker to a nearby hospital after they experienced issues with a pre-existing medical condition.

Local Fox affiliate WTTG reported that the passengers were moved to unaffected rail cars and taken to the L’Enfant Plaza Station.

Riders should expect southbound trains to experience delays throughout the afternoon.

