A longtime U.S. Capitol Police officer was arrested in Maryland for possession of child pornography.

Jared M. Lemon, 42, was charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography, according to Capitol Police. Mr. Lemon, who has been on the force in the Uniformed Services Bureau since 2005, was arrested Monday morning by Maryland State Police outside of his home in Owings, Maryland.

Mr. Lemon is being held without bond in the Calvert County Detention Center, according to the state police.

Under Maryland law, the first violation of possession of child pornography is punishable with up to 10 years in prison or a $25,000 fine. Each subsequent violation comes with a prison term of up to 20 years or a fine of up to $50,000.

The investigation began in December 2022 when Maryland State Police launched a probe into child pornography possession. Investigators also received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user had uploaded suspected child pornography.

Police said the user was later identified as Mr. Lemon. They obtained and served a search warrant on Mr. Lemon’s home in December 2022, where investigators seized electronic devices for forensic analysis. The analysis of the devices revealed “evidence of the possession of child pornography,” state police said.

The U.S. Capitol Police learned of the investigation the same month as the raid and revoked Mr. Lemon’s police powers. He was reassigned to administrative duties where he would not interact with the public, police said.

Mr. Lemon will be suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case.

The U.S. Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility will begin an administrative investigation at the end of the criminal case.

• Alex Miller can be reached at amiller@washigtontimes.com.