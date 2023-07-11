President Biden portrays himself in public as a mild-mannered, soft-spoken Uncle Joe. In private, his demeanor toward staff becomes louder and shrewish, according to new reporting from Axios.

Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reports that the president’s temper is quickly triggered and can result in White House staffing being on the receiving end of an expletive-filled scolding.

His outbursts include phrases like “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” per Axios.

The White House declined to provide official comment for the story. Instead, White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt took to his personal Twitter account to try and discredit the Axios reporter in a since-deleted post.

The outlet said aides have come to signify Mr. Biden’s shouting sessions at staff as a show of respect and a way of peppering them with difficult questions to which they should know the answers.

Such temper has rarely percolated into the public sphere, but one example includes when the president was caught on a hot mic calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch.”

Some aides, according to Axios, wish Mr. Biden would more often show this side of him to counter concerns that the 80-year-old is too doddering for office amid frequent oral gaffes.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.