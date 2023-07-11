Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been ghosted by the House Freedom Caucus.

Ms. Greene, Georgia Republican, said she has not spoken with Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania Republican, about her expulsion from the conservative group.

She also had not been explicitly told about her ousting, she said.

“No, no one has told me that,” Ms. Greene told reporters. “As a matter of fact all of the information I found out was from you guys.”

Word of Ms. Greene’s expulsion was made public last week after members of the caucus voted to expel her from the group last month.

Members of the caucus alluded to the floor exchange between Ms. Greene and House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, as the reason behind the action.

Ms. Greene reportedly called Ms. Boebert a “little b—-” following the Colorado lawmaker’s sudden push for an impeachment resolution against President Biden.

Ms. Greene said that she was not concerned about the expulsion, and that her focus was on the slate of amendments she proposed for the National Defense Authorization Act.

“To tell you the truth, I’m not concerned about it,” Ms. Greene said. “I’m here for George’s 14th district. That’s who voted for me. That’s who sent me here. And that’s who I work for. And I don’t have time for the drama club.”

