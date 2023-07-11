After the jackpot was not hit for the 35th straight time Monday, the Powerball grand prize is up to $725 million for Wednesday’s lottery drawing.

If a player happens to win Wednesday, they will have the choice (before tax) between a lump sum of $366.2 million or an annuity plan that starts with an immediate payout and 29 successive annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

A player’s odds to win the jackpot are one in 292.2 million. The odds to win a prize at any level are one in 24.9.

Before Monday’s drawing, the grand prize was sitting at $675 million, the ninth-biggest Powerball jackpot ever. As it currently stands, the jackpot of $725 million sits at seventh all time and could climb the ranking if no one wins Wednesday.

The $2 Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Conversely, Powerball tickets are not available in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

The previous Powerball jackpot winner bought a ticket in Ohio to win a $252.6 million grand prize in the April 19 drawing.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.