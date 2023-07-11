A woman died after she fell 500 feet Sunday while trying to “free solo” climb Blitzen Ridge, a rock formation on Ypsilon Mountain in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park.

Free solo refers to climbs made only using hands and feet, without the aid of climbing equipment.

Climbing enthusiast magazine Gripped identified the woman as Bailee Mulholland. The National Park Service has not disclosed the name of the 26-year-old woman from Boulder, Colorado, pending notification of her next of kin.

A Facebook page for Bailee Mulholland identified her as a yoga teacher.

A 27-year-old man was with the woman at the time of her fatal fall on Sunday. He called park rangers when the incident occurred.

The man was later safely evacuated using a winch-operated cable.

The deadly fall was the second death in Rocky Mountain National Park this year. A man drowned in the park’s West Creek Falls on July 2.

