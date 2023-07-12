Police in Montgomery, Alabama, arrested an 8-year-old boy Tuesday morning accused of stealing a car at gunpoint and attempting to flee from police in the vehicle.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery shortly after 11 a.m. found that there had been an armed carjacking. Calls also came in about a juvenile driver going the wrong way down streets and striking other vehicles.

When police found the car and attempted to pull it over, the driver refused to comply. Police allege he led them on a chase that ended with the car crashing into another vehicle.

No one was injured in either the alleged armed robbery or the alleged police chase. A gun was recovered at the scene of the final collision.

Witness “Snake” Knapp claims the boy stopped and picked up two adults to take them to a nearby business. Mr. Knapp called the police about the boy’s driving once he realized he was a kid.

“Whenever I realized it was a little boy I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught because I don’t want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people,” Mr. Knapp told WSFA-TV.

The 8-year-old is in custody and has been charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and illegal possession of a gun.

