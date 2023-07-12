The Metropolitan Police Department is soliciting the aid of the public to find two suspects accused of hijacking a motorcycle in the 1500 block of 11th Street NW on Monday.

At about 7:45 p.m., the two suspects, one on foot and one on a motorcycle, approached the victim.

The suspects brandished a gun at the suspect, who complied with their demands for property, including the motorcycle. The two suspects then fled on the two motorbikes, both of which have since been recovered by law enforcement.

Surveillance footage photos posted by the MPD show the pair wearing dark clothing, including ski masks.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or provide further information on the incident is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text the MPD at 50411. The MPD is offering an up to $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.

