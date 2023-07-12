Sen. Joe Manchin III will participate in a town hall event Monday hosted by a nonpartisan political group advocating for a third-party presidential candidate, fueling chatter that the conservative West Virginia Democrat may launch a long-shot White House bid as an independent.

No Labels revealed Wednesday that Mr. Manchin and former Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman, who ran for president in 2012, will headline the town hall in New Hampshire amid a push for a unity ticket in 2024.

“It is clear that most Americans are exceedingly frustrated by the growing divide in our political parties and toxic political rhetoric from our elected leaders,” Mr. Manchin said in a statement. “Our political discourse is lacking engaged debates around commonsense solutions to solve the pressing issues facing our nation.”

One of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection in 2024, Mr. Manchin has not said whether he’ll run for another six-year term next year. He’s also repeatedly failed to rule out a third-party presidential run.

At the U.S. Capitol, Mr. Manchin insisted to reporters that his participation at the No Labels event in an early presidential primary state was not about elections but rather problems facing Americans and solutions.

No Labels said the town hall will feature its policy platform and “will serve as an opportunity for the American public to see two leaders practice the bipartisanship they preach — taking part in meaningful dialogue across party lines to address the pressing issues facing our country.”

