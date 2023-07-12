Microsoft began its fiscal year by announcing it will fire more workers.

The company announced Monday that in addition to the 10,000 employees who were let go in January, an unspecified number of workers will lose their jobs in the coming days.

While the exact number of employees leaving the company is unclear, Microsoft filed a memo Monday saying 276 people will be cut from the company’s home office in Redmond, Washington.

Several sales and customer service representatives announced on social media that they lost their jobs following Microsoft‘s decision this week, indicating the layoffs may be affecting only lower-level employees.

Microsoft‘s newest wave of firings is par the course for the tech industry this year. Giant companies like Amazon, Apple, Meta and Google have all had massive layoffs. Executives are trying to slim their workforces after bringing in extra help during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as the cost of labor and interest rates increase.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.