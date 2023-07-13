Domino’s new delivery partnership with Uber Eats and Postmates has already produced a 10% jump in its shares in the stock market.

The pizza chain’s shares saw an uptick Wednesday after it announced its deal with both delivery services earlier in the week, according to Reuters. The stock fell a fraction Thursday morning.

Four pilot markets in the U.S. will begin delivering through Uber Eats this fall, with the service agreeing to be the exclusive third-party platform for Domino’s until at least 2024.

“Now that aggregators are at scale, the next logical marketplace for us to enter is order aggregation,” Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner said in a statement to CNN.

Mr. Weiner added that the partnership with both services will bring a “meaningful amount of incremental delivery orders once it’s widely available.”

The CEO was a vocal holdout of partnering with the delivery firms as recently as last year. He argued then that the services charge commission fees and don’t help labor issues.

Dominos made the move as its domestic delivery sales began to lag.

The pizza chain reported a 2% year-over-year decline in deliveries during its most recent earnings call in April. The company will hold its second-quarter earnings call July 24.

